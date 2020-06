Amenities

Location...Location...Location! Sun filled end-unit Townhouse with attached one car garage. Three bedrooms with three full baths in a gated community Across from Fair Lakes shopping center. Pets allowed on case-by-case bases without increase in rent. Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen. Great amenities with on-site fitness center and pool. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Easy access to Fairfax county Parkway, Hwy 50, and 66.