12820 FAIR BRIAR LANE

Stunning 3lvl, 2Br, 2Ba townhouse style condo with one car garage in a gated community of Fair Lakes. Open kitchen with quartz counters, breakfast bar and newer appliances. Living room with gas fireplace opens to a private balcony that backs to trees. Very Private. Dining room off kitchen. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets and valuated ceilings. Full size washer & dryer. Professional management onsite. Enjoy amenities of outdoor pool, club house, fitness center. Water & sewer included in the rent. Close to shopping, restaurants, FF county Pkwy and routs 66,50