Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE

12773 Fair Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Fair Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

12773 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
guest parking
Condo living at its finest! Open floor plan in sought-after gated community. Fully remodeled kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & tile floor. Brand new Master Bathroom (in progress now!) with tile floors, new shower, new vanity & more. Full size washer & dryer. Lighting updated. Bedroom 2 to be pained Gray this weekend. 24/7 gym included! Convenient to I-66 and Ffx Co Pkwy, free shuttle to metro. Owner is licensed Realtor. NO GARAGE with this unit, there is assigned parking & visitor parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE have any available units?
12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE have?
Some of 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers parking.
Does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE have a pool?
No, 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
