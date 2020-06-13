12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE

Amenities
Condo living at its finest! Open floor plan in sought-after gated community. Fully remodeled kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & tile floor. Brand new Master Bathroom (in progress now!) with tile floors, new shower, new vanity & more. Full size washer & dryer. Lighting updated. Bedroom 2 to be pained Gray this weekend. 24/7 gym included! Convenient to I-66 and Ffx Co Pkwy, free shuttle to metro. Owner is licensed Realtor. NO GARAGE with this unit, there is assigned parking & visitor parking!