12773 FAIR BRIAR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking guest parking

Condo living at its finest! Open floor plan in sought-after gated community. Fully remodeled kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & tile floor. Brand new Master Bathroom (in progress now!) with tile floors, new shower, new vanity & more. Full size washer & dryer. Lighting updated. Bedroom 2 to be pained Gray this weekend. 24/7 gym included! Convenient to I-66 and Ffx Co Pkwy, free shuttle to metro. Owner is licensed Realtor. NO GARAGE with this unit, there is assigned parking & visitor parking!