12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground guest parking

H.U.G.E Townhome close to FFX Co Parkway! This end unit home features 3BR & den, large rooms, and 2 car garag. The main level offers hardwood floors, separate living room, private den/office, dining room, and huge kitchen/family room stepping out to the deck. The large kitchen has solid surface counters, stainless appliances, center island w/gas cooktop, wall-mounted convection oven & regular oven. The huge master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and features a bathroom with jetted bathtub and separate shower. The 2nd & 3rd queen-sized bedrooms both offer large wall closets. Laundry is on this level. The lower level can be used as a separate living space with 2nd kitchen/wetbar, full bath, gas fireplace and new stylish wood-style floors. This level exits to the private, fully fenced patio. The home backs to common/treed area with a walking path. There is extra visitor parking right across the street. This quiet community offers a tot lot, walking trails through the community and around the lake, and the school bus stop at the end of the street. You are SO CLOSE to the Fairfax County Pkwy and I66 that commuting will be easy. Just minutes from Fairfax Co Government Center, shopping including Costco, health clubs, parks and much more. Available NOW for 24-36 month lease. Call today to see this home.