12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE

12681 Heron Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Fair Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

12681 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
guest parking
H.U.G.E Townhome close to FFX Co Parkway! This end unit home features 3BR & den, large rooms, and 2 car garag. The main level offers hardwood floors, separate living room, private den/office, dining room, and huge kitchen/family room stepping out to the deck. The large kitchen has solid surface counters, stainless appliances, center island w/gas cooktop, wall-mounted convection oven & regular oven. The huge master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and features a bathroom with jetted bathtub and separate shower. The 2nd & 3rd queen-sized bedrooms both offer large wall closets. Laundry is on this level. The lower level can be used as a separate living space with 2nd kitchen/wetbar, full bath, gas fireplace and new stylish wood-style floors. This level exits to the private, fully fenced patio. The home backs to common/treed area with a walking path. There is extra visitor parking right across the street. This quiet community offers a tot lot, walking trails through the community and around the lake, and the school bus stop at the end of the street. You are SO CLOSE to the Fairfax County Pkwy and I66 that commuting will be easy. Just minutes from Fairfax Co Government Center, shopping including Costco, health clubs, parks and much more. Available NOW for 24-36 month lease. Call today to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12681 HERON RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
