12665 FAIR CREST CT.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to this top-level oasis in the heart of Fair Lakes! Two-stories and tons of natural light make this condo feel like townhouse living! The main level offers stainless steel appliances, a cozy double-sided gas fireplace, a half bath and a relaxing deck. The upper level boasts dual master suites, each with soaring ceilings, large walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Laundry is conveniently on the upper level as well. Rent includes 2 assigned parking spots, trash removal, water/sewer and snow removal. Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case basis. You will never be without shopping, dining, entertainment or transportation in this prime location! Walking distance to Fair Lakes Shopping Center and minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax Corner, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and more! Right off Fairfax County Pkwy, I-66, and Rt. 50 to ease your commute!