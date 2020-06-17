All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM

12665 FAIR CREST CT.

12665 Fair Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

12665 Fair Crest Court, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this top-level oasis in the heart of Fair Lakes! Two-stories and tons of natural light make this condo feel like townhouse living! The main level offers stainless steel appliances, a cozy double-sided gas fireplace, a half bath and a relaxing deck. The upper level boasts dual master suites, each with soaring ceilings, large walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Laundry is conveniently on the upper level as well. Rent includes 2 assigned parking spots, trash removal, water/sewer and snow removal. Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case basis. You will never be without shopping, dining, entertainment or transportation in this prime location! Walking distance to Fair Lakes Shopping Center and minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax Corner, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and more! Right off Fairfax County Pkwy, I-66, and Rt. 50 to ease your commute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. have any available units?
12665 FAIR CREST CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. have?
Some of 12665 FAIR CREST CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12665 FAIR CREST CT. currently offering any rent specials?
12665 FAIR CREST CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12665 FAIR CREST CT. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12665 FAIR CREST CT. is pet friendly.
Does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. offer parking?
Yes, 12665 FAIR CREST CT. offers parking.
Does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12665 FAIR CREST CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. have a pool?
No, 12665 FAIR CREST CT. does not have a pool.
Does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. have accessible units?
No, 12665 FAIR CREST CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12665 FAIR CREST CT. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12665 FAIR CREST CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12665 FAIR CREST CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
