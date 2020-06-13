Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
4155 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2154 ARDEN STREET
2154 Arden Street, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Available for occupancy on July 1, 2020. Tenant works from home due to the corona virus workplace shutdown.Agent and Client must wear protective gears to show the house.All Updated home in Dunn Loring community with 5 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8324 2ND AVENUE
8324 2nd Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1434 sqft
TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1750 sqft
Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 SARAH WOODS COURT
2200 Sarah Woods Court, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
STUNNING SPACIOUS FORMER MODEL W/BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES GOURMET CENTER ISLAND KIT & BRKFST RM, FORMAL LR & DR, FR WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODS, LIBRARY, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL, GREAT MBR SUITE W/LUXURY BATH,
Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,667
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Courthouse
53 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merrifield
31 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Tysons Central 7
30 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Vienna
22 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,102
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Tysons Central 7
24 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,804
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merrifield
34 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dunn Loring, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunn Loring renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

