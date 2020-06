Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

TRULY MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!!! STATELY HOUSE WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY "GUEST HOUSE" ATTACHED. ORIGINAL PART OF HOUSE COMPLETELY RENOVATED AND ADDITION IS BRAND NEW WITH EXTRA TWO BEDROOMS W/BATHROOMS, TWO LIVING ROOMS, TWO FORMAL DINING ROOMS, LIBRARY, TWO FAMILY ROOMS, IRON GATES, PATIO, BEAUTIFUL TWO SIDED FIRE PLACES, AND OVER 1,500 SQ FOOT DECK.