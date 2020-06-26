7951 BLITZ COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful colonial in great condition. Hardwood floors main level, separate dining room, luxurious upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, 2 fireplaces, Four levels with loft, Family room next to kitchen, Finished walkout basement with theater/media room, Master Bedroom has sitting room and large walk-in closet, plus full baths in 2 other bedrooms. Walkout basement is finished media/theater room with full bath, 2 wine coolers.Close to Tysons Corner, Inova Fairfax, Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic. DOM due to construction of basement, Basement construction is now finished!! Shows Well. Rent includes lawn service and trash removal. Sorry. No Pets