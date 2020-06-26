All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:28 PM

7951 BLITZ COURT

7951 Blitz Court · No Longer Available
Location

7951 Blitz Court, Dunn Loring, VA 22027
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful colonial in great condition. Hardwood floors main level, separate dining room, luxurious upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, 2 fireplaces, Four levels with loft, Family room next to kitchen, Finished walkout basement with theater/media room, Master Bedroom has sitting room and large walk-in closet, plus full baths in 2 other bedrooms. Walkout basement is finished media/theater room with full bath, 2 wine coolers.Close to Tysons Corner, Inova Fairfax, Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic. DOM due to construction of basement, Basement construction is now finished!! Shows Well. Rent includes lawn service and trash removal. Sorry. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7951 BLITZ COURT have any available units?
7951 BLITZ COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 7951 BLITZ COURT have?
Some of 7951 BLITZ COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7951 BLITZ COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7951 BLITZ COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7951 BLITZ COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7951 BLITZ COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 7951 BLITZ COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7951 BLITZ COURT offers parking.
Does 7951 BLITZ COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7951 BLITZ COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7951 BLITZ COURT have a pool?
No, 7951 BLITZ COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7951 BLITZ COURT have accessible units?
No, 7951 BLITZ COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7951 BLITZ COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7951 BLITZ COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7951 BLITZ COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7951 BLITZ COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
