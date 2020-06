Amenities

RENOVATED 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Dunn Loring Woods available for immediate occupancy! Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings with huge windows and hardwood floors throughout main level. Master bedroom with master bathroom. Lower level rec room, 4th bedroom and full bath, large laundry room/storage area, and walkout to large backyard. Huge deck off of the kitchen. Close to Dunn Loring Metro, I-66, I-495 and Mosaic District!