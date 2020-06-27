2335 Cedar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet friendly, split level home on gorgeous wooded lot in Vienna! Fully updated with all four bedrooms and two full baths on upper level and another full bath on lower. Hardwood flooring in living, kitchen and bedroom spaces bring warmth and hominess while the lower level living area has ceramic tile and cozy fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered back patio overlooking the woods for all the tranquility you could ask for. Fairfax County Public School District is a highly sought-after, top-rated district. Home is located only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets welcome!