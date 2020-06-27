All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

2335 Cedar Lane

2335 Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Cedar Lane, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet friendly, split level home on gorgeous wooded lot in Vienna! Fully updated with all four bedrooms and two full baths on upper level and another full bath on lower. Hardwood flooring in living, kitchen and bedroom spaces bring warmth and hominess while the lower level living area has ceramic tile and cozy fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered back patio overlooking the woods for all the tranquility you could ask for. Fairfax County Public School District is a highly sought-after, top-rated district. Home is located only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Cedar Lane have any available units?
2335 Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2335 Cedar Lane have?
Some of 2335 Cedar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 Cedar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2335 Cedar Lane offer parking?
No, 2335 Cedar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Cedar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 2335 Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2335 Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Cedar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2335 Cedar Lane has units with air conditioning.
