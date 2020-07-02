2323 SAWTOOTH OAK COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

What an incredible location!! A small enclave of premier townhomes nestled among the trees. Ideally located near Tysons & Mosaic District, as well as METRO. This 3bdrm, 3.5 bath home has many excellent features; tall ceilings, hardwood flooring, space galore, brick on 2 sides, elegant entrance, private backyard, a gourmet kitchen with gas cooking, vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms. One bedroom has built-ins including bed, desk & window bench...very cool for a child!! Lower level has an executive office space with built-in desk & loads of bookcases. Very easy to stay organized here. 2 gas fireplaces for cozy evenings. Backyard has deck & brick patio.