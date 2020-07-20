2318 Wheystone Court

Amenities

In The heart of Tyson's Corner. Incredible 5BD/3.5BA End unit townhome. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors and fireplaces. Large fenced in yard with storage sheds . Fully finished basement with washer/ dryer and second fridge. Close proximity to Dunn Loring metro station, Mosaic District, I-66, I-495 shops and restaurants and the W&OD trail. Park right across the street and Murphy field.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Angela Murphy 954 806 9116

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: 703-495-3082