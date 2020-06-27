2222 CEDAR MILL COURT

Amenities

Large 3 level, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths single family home located in popular Tysons Corner/Vienna. Excellent schools, walking distance to Metro and shopping. Fully finished walkout basement with private yard, large deck and two car garage. Home is situated on desirable cul-de-sac location with private driveway. Home features a spacious open layout with living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen and family room. On the upper level you will find four large bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom, walk in closets and a convenient laundry room. In the finished walkout basement, you have a great room, bedroom, full bath and storage space. Long term lease available.