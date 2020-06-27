All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

2222 CEDAR MILL COURT

2222 Cedar Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Cedar Mill Court, Dunn Loring, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 level, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths single family home located in popular Tysons Corner/Vienna. Excellent schools, walking distance to Metro and shopping. Fully finished walkout basement with private yard, large deck and two car garage. Home is situated on desirable cul-de-sac location with private driveway. Home features a spacious open layout with living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen and family room. On the upper level you will find four large bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom, walk in closets and a convenient laundry room. In the finished walkout basement, you have a great room, bedroom, full bath and storage space. Long term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT have any available units?
2222 CEDAR MILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT have?
Some of 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2222 CEDAR MILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT offers parking.
Does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT have a pool?
No, 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 CEDAR MILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
