Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:28 AM

2181 HARITHY DRIVE

2181 Harithy Drive · (301) 315-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2181 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA 22027
Dunn Loring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately. Luxury designed masterpiece. The main level boasts gleaming hardwoods, transom windows, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. The master suite, sitting area, and walk in closets. The fully finished basements include a huge rec room, bedroom, and full bath. Good credit, proof of income, & financial information sheet for all applicants. Single Family occupancy only. **Please follow all current CDC recommendations for COVID-19 safeguards when viewing any home, including wearing your own MASK and GLOVES, minimize touching of doors and cabinets, keep 6' apart, and do not visit homes if you are sick or been recently exposed to someone who is.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 HARITHY DRIVE have any available units?
2181 HARITHY DRIVE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2181 HARITHY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2181 HARITHY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 HARITHY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2181 HARITHY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2181 HARITHY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2181 HARITHY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2181 HARITHY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2181 HARITHY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 HARITHY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2181 HARITHY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2181 HARITHY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2181 HARITHY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 HARITHY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2181 HARITHY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2181 HARITHY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2181 HARITHY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
