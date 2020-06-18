2181 HARITHY DRIVE

Amenities

parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available immediately. Luxury designed masterpiece. The main level boasts gleaming hardwoods, transom windows, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. The master suite, sitting area, and walk in closets. The fully finished basements include a huge rec room, bedroom, and full bath. Good credit, proof of income, & financial information sheet for all applicants. Single Family occupancy only. **Please follow all current CDC recommendations for COVID-19 safeguards when viewing any home, including wearing your own MASK and GLOVES, minimize touching of doors and cabinets, keep 6' apart, and do not visit homes if you are sick or been recently exposed to someone who is.**