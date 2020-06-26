Enjoy an elegant three level town home with enclosed yard and deck off main level perfect for dinning on a warm evening. Large master bedroom has generous bath and two other bedrooms and one bath on same level perfect for children and visitors. Room for small table in kitchen. Convenient to metro and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2115 PATTY LANE have any available units?
2115 PATTY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2115 PATTY LANE have?
Some of 2115 PATTY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 PATTY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2115 PATTY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.