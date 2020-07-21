17608 OVERLOOK ROAD

Amenities

*No HOA* * Walk to Comuter Lot* Beautiful Colonial in the small Alcove of Homes in Potomac Cove! Owner has spent over $100,000 to upgraded this home over the past few years! Upgrades include High Efficiency Triple Pane Pella Windows and Pella Entrance Door and Triple Pane Patio Door, Kitchen and Baths remodeled,Carpet and tiles upgraded. 30 Year Warranty roof shingle replacement.Amish Built Screened in Gazebo and Amish Built Shed! HVAC unit just replaced upstairs. Very nice Concrete Patio for Summer enjoyment and Privacy Fenced Rear Yard! Don't miss out on this Beautiful Home!!