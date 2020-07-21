All apartments in Dumfries
17608 OVERLOOK ROAD
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

17608 OVERLOOK ROAD

17608 Overlook Road · No Longer Available
Location

17608 Overlook Road, Dumfries, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
*No HOA* * Walk to Comuter Lot* Beautiful Colonial in the small Alcove of Homes in Potomac Cove! Owner has spent over $100,000 to upgraded this home over the past few years! Upgrades include High Efficiency Triple Pane Pella Windows and Pella Entrance Door and Triple Pane Patio Door, Kitchen and Baths remodeled,Carpet and tiles upgraded. 30 Year Warranty roof shingle replacement.Amish Built Screened in Gazebo and Amish Built Shed! HVAC unit just replaced upstairs. Very nice Concrete Patio for Summer enjoyment and Privacy Fenced Rear Yard! Don't miss out on this Beautiful Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

