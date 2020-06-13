Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Dulles Town Center, VA with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
45600 LIVINGSTONE STATION STREET
45600 Livingstone Station Street, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2262 sqft
Great Single Family at a Great Price!! This home features: 3 Bedrooms, 3.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,521
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
45498 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2864 sqft
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
21852 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21852 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1249 sqft
Owner Agent and tenant occupied.Available from 6/7. Encourage your tenant prospects to wear masks during their visit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20854 COLLINGWOOD TERRACE
20854 Collingwood Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1936 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit townhouse with incredible location! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, gas fireplace and beautifully updated master bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46144 AISQUITH TERRACE
46144 Aisquith Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2406 sqft
Cascades (Potomac Falls) 2-Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse with over 2,406 SF. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths that include. Hardwoods, deck and walkout. Lower level Bedroom and Full Bath perfect for all ages.

1 of 28

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ashburn Village
8 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dulles Town Center, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dulles Town Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

