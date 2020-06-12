/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dulles Town Center, VA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Dulles Town Center
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
21852 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21852 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1249 sqft
Owner Agent and tenant occupied.Available from 6/7. Encourage your tenant prospects to wear masks during their visit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1056 WARWICK COURT
1056 Warwick Court, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Condo in Sterling! This spacious 2 bedroom condo has an upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. Located on the ground level, with lots of room in the rear of the condo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
118 WESTWICK COURT
118 Westwick Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
996 sqft
Well maintained and available immediately.. This 2 bedroom 1 full bath is neutral throughout. Assigned parking #159 Community amenities and close to plenty of shopping and great restaurants within walking distance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
69 SOUTHALL COURT
69 Southall Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
870 sqft
****A beautiful townhouse located in the popular Countryside community of Sterling.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
22319 MAYFIELD SQ
22319 Mayfield Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Adorable 2 bed/1 bath townhome with a large deck that backs to common area. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit (water and sewer included in rent). Also has a new dishwasher and range.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
1 of 28
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Results within 5 miles of Dulles Town Center
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
53 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
8 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
33 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
42 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Similar Pages
Dulles Town Center 1 BedroomsDulles Town Center 2 BedroomsDulles Town Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDulles Town Center 3 BedroomsDulles Town Center Accessible Apartments
Dulles Town Center Apartments with BalconyDulles Town Center Apartments with GarageDulles Town Center Apartments with GymDulles Town Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDulles Town Center Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMiddletown, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VA