Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE

45655 Winding Branch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

45655 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhouse Living in the best Location of Sterling, VA! Close to Dulles Town Center Mall, Across the Street from Claude Moore Park, Near Sterling Costco, Target, Wegmans, Rt 7 and Rt 28! Built in 2013 with all of the Upgrades! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Laundry Room Upstairs, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Granite and Hardwood! 1 Car Garage, with a Spacious Driveway! Extra Parking Throughout Community! Water is Included in Rent! Wonderful Community Amenities Including a Pool! DON'T MISS OUT! Landlord will consider a 1 to 2 year Lease! Dogs on a Case by Case Basis! Furniture can be Included, Ask for More Details!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE have any available units?
45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dulles Town Center, VA.
What amenities does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE have?
Some of 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
