45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE

Amenities
Gorgeous Townhouse Living in the best Location of Sterling, VA! Close to Dulles Town Center Mall, Across the Street from Claude Moore Park, Near Sterling Costco, Target, Wegmans, Rt 7 and Rt 28! Built in 2013 with all of the Upgrades! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Laundry Room Upstairs, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Granite and Hardwood! 1 Car Garage, with a Spacious Driveway! Extra Parking Throughout Community! Water is Included in Rent! Wonderful Community Amenities Including a Pool! DON'T MISS OUT! Landlord will consider a 1 to 2 year Lease! Dogs on a Case by Case Basis! Furniture can be Included, Ask for More Details!!