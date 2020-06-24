45655 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhouse Living in the best Location of Sterling, VA! Close to Dulles Town Center Mall, Across the Street from Claude Moore Park, Near Sterling Costco, Target, Wegmans, Rt 7 and Rt 28! Built in 2013 with all of the Upgrades! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Laundry Room Upstairs, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Granite and Hardwood! 1 Car Garage, with a Spacious Driveway! Extra Parking Throughout Community! Water is Included in Rent! Wonderful Community Amenities Including a Pool! DON'T MISS OUT! Landlord will consider a 1 to 2 year Lease! Dogs on a Case by Case Basis! Furniture can be Included, Ask for More Details!!