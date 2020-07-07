21762 CYPRESS VALLEY TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 30 Ft wide end unit 2 car Garage 4 BR 3 1/2 Bath Large town home in Tall Oaks community, mile away from Costco, target, restaurants and huge shopping center. All three levels Brand new and newer Hard wood floors, main level Library, Updates Kitchen with Stainless steel Appliances, Quartz Counter top, 42 inch maple cabinets, Recess lights, New LED light fixtures through out the unit, Updated Bathrooms, Large walk in closets, additional bedroom and full bath in the basement, walk out to stone patio and Large fenced yard. Main Lvl exits to wide deck with New maintenance free Trex floors with LED lights, Granite table top Deck set for tenants to use. Whole unit is freshly painted including garage with extra storage space. Windows Galore with tremendous amount of natural light in all three lvls.