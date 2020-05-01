Amenities

12619 Builders Rd Available 06/01/20 12619 Builders Rd - Available June 1st! Charming updated 3 bedroom split foyer home in lovely Kingston Chase neighborhood. Features a light bright and open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors and a beautiful renovated kitchen and youll want to show off! Fenced backyard, shed, enormous deck & oversized garage. Community amenities include Pool & Tennis courts. Delightful location - walk to Elementary School, W&OD Trail, parks, and more!

**Please schedule with Listing Agent for home tours. All visits are STRICTLY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE5732745)