Home
/
Dranesville, VA
/
12619 Builders Rd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

12619 Builders Rd

12619 Builders Road · No Longer Available
Location

12619 Builders Road, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
12619 Builders Rd Available 06/01/20 12619 Builders Rd - Available June 1st! Charming updated 3 bedroom split foyer home in lovely Kingston Chase neighborhood. Features a light bright and open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors and a beautiful renovated kitchen and youll want to show off! Fenced backyard, shed, enormous deck & oversized garage. Community amenities include Pool & Tennis courts. Delightful location - walk to Elementary School, W&OD Trail, parks, and more!
**Please schedule with Listing Agent for home tours. All visits are STRICTLY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE5732745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12619 Builders Rd have any available units?
12619 Builders Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 12619 Builders Rd have?
Some of 12619 Builders Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12619 Builders Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12619 Builders Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12619 Builders Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12619 Builders Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12619 Builders Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12619 Builders Rd offers parking.
Does 12619 Builders Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12619 Builders Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12619 Builders Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12619 Builders Rd has a pool.
Does 12619 Builders Rd have accessible units?
No, 12619 Builders Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12619 Builders Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12619 Builders Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12619 Builders Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12619 Builders Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

