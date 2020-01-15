All apartments in Dranesville
Home
/
Dranesville, VA
/
1114 LANDERSET DRIVE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

1114 LANDERSET DRIVE

1114 Landerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Landerset Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
Thoughtfully remodeled home in Colvin Hunt. Soaring 2 story entry with 9 ft ceilings. Hand-scraped hardwood floors, upgraded wrought iron balusters, bay windows, main level library/office/bedroom and gorgeous chef's kitchen with granite counters, farm sink, custom white cabinets and top of line appliances, including separate full-size refrigerator & freezer. Step-down family room off the kitchen with fireplace. Main level laundry room. Expansive master with sitting room, two walk-in closets and upscale bath with his & her vanities. Finished lower with fitness room and entertainment room. Fenced backyard & large deck for entertaining. Oversized 3rd BR could easily be converted to make a 4th BR. Owner will consider short term at $3450 that lease to end no later than mid August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE have any available units?
1114 LANDERSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE have?
Some of 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1114 LANDERSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dranesville.
Does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 LANDERSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

