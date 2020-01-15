1114 LANDERSET DRIVE

Amenities

Thoughtfully remodeled home in Colvin Hunt. Soaring 2 story entry with 9 ft ceilings. Hand-scraped hardwood floors, upgraded wrought iron balusters, bay windows, main level library/office/bedroom and gorgeous chef's kitchen with granite counters, farm sink, custom white cabinets and top of line appliances, including separate full-size refrigerator & freezer. Step-down family room off the kitchen with fireplace. Main level laundry room. Expansive master with sitting room, two walk-in closets and upscale bath with his & her vanities. Finished lower with fitness room and entertainment room. Fenced backyard & large deck for entertaining. Oversized 3rd BR could easily be converted to make a 4th BR. Owner will consider short term at $3450 that lease to end no later than mid August.