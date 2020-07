Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Upgrades Galore !!! The owner of this home has taken meticulous care of it. Nothing has been overlooked. New Roof, New HVAC 2018, New Hardwood Floors throughout, All Bathrooms have been fully renovated, recessed lighting throughout the home, ceiling fans in every bedroom, freshly painted. I could go on and on but you really have to see for yourself.