14188 CUDDY LOOP

2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy. Pets are allowed case by case. $500 NON-refundable pet deposit will be required per pet. Tenant is responsible for the 1st $100 of repairs needed at condo during lease....includes but not limited to: light bulb replacement, clogged plumbing, batteries needed, etc. $50 per applicant application fee due when applying. $1650 refundable deposit due prior to beginning of lease. Parking included.