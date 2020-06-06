All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 14188 CUDDY LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
14188 CUDDY LOOP
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:24 AM

14188 CUDDY LOOP

14188 Cuddy Loop · (703) 594-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA 22193

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy. Pets are allowed case by case. $500 NON-refundable pet deposit will be required per pet. Tenant is responsible for the 1st $100 of repairs needed at condo during lease....includes but not limited to: light bulb replacement, clogged plumbing, batteries needed, etc. $50 per applicant application fee due when applying. $1650 refundable deposit due prior to beginning of lease. Parking included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14188 CUDDY LOOP have any available units?
14188 CUDDY LOOP has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14188 CUDDY LOOP have?
Some of 14188 CUDDY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14188 CUDDY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14188 CUDDY LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14188 CUDDY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 14188 CUDDY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 14188 CUDDY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 14188 CUDDY LOOP does offer parking.
Does 14188 CUDDY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14188 CUDDY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14188 CUDDY LOOP have a pool?
No, 14188 CUDDY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 14188 CUDDY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 14188 CUDDY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 14188 CUDDY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 14188 CUDDY LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14188 CUDDY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 14188 CUDDY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14188 CUDDY LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity