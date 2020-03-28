All apartments in Dale City
Dale City, VA
6135 TAFFY COURT
6135 TAFFY COURT

6135 Taffy Court · No Longer Available
Location

6135 Taffy Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Trentdale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located in the heart of Woodbridge,close to restaurants and shops. It offers 3 bedrooms, Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2 full baths upstairs.It has a finished basement with a bedroom and a bath,huge eat in kitchen with gas fireplace,great family room for entertaining family and guests. Pets are welcome .Plenty of parking which is included in rent. Deposit equal to first months rent due within 48 hrs of application being accepted.Plenty of parking which is included in rent. Deposit equal to first months rent due within 48 hrs of application being accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 TAFFY COURT have any available units?
6135 TAFFY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 6135 TAFFY COURT have?
Some of 6135 TAFFY COURT's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 TAFFY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6135 TAFFY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 TAFFY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6135 TAFFY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6135 TAFFY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6135 TAFFY COURT offers parking.
Does 6135 TAFFY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 TAFFY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 TAFFY COURT have a pool?
No, 6135 TAFFY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6135 TAFFY COURT have accessible units?
No, 6135 TAFFY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 TAFFY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6135 TAFFY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6135 TAFFY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6135 TAFFY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
