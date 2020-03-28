6135 TAFFY COURT

Amenities

Located in the heart of Woodbridge,close to restaurants and shops. It offers 3 bedrooms, Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2 full baths upstairs.It has a finished basement with a bedroom and a bath,huge eat in kitchen with gas fireplace,great family room for entertaining family and guests. Pets are welcome .Plenty of parking which is included in rent. Deposit equal to first months rent due within 48 hrs of application being accepted.Plenty of parking which is included in rent. Deposit equal to first months rent due within 48 hrs of application being accepted.