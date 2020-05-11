All apartments in Dale City
5704 WEBSTERS WAY

5704 Webster's Way · (703) 378-8810
Location

5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA 20112

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3524 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors. The flexible living room space and formal dining room create a separate area for entertaining family and friends while the open family room and kitchen allow for casual entertaining. The kitchen and oversized breakfast space invite leisurely gatherings. Oak stairs and custom banisters lead you to the upstairs loft and one generous sized bedrooms, with a private bath. Owner's Suite with spa owner's bath features double vanities, a soaking tub, and separate walk-in shower, two large custom walk-in closets are all a part of this luxurious suite. The bedroom level laundry creates ease for those household chores. The walk-up access stairs take you directly to the outdoor concrete patio. This home offers it all!Listing Office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY have any available units?
5704 WEBSTERS WAY has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY have?
Some of 5704 WEBSTERS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 WEBSTERS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5704 WEBSTERS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 WEBSTERS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5704 WEBSTERS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5704 WEBSTERS WAY does offer parking.
Does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5704 WEBSTERS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY have a pool?
No, 5704 WEBSTERS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5704 WEBSTERS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 WEBSTERS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 WEBSTERS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 WEBSTERS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
