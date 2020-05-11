5704 WEBSTERS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors. The flexible living room space and formal dining room create a separate area for entertaining family and friends while the open family room and kitchen allow for casual entertaining. The kitchen and oversized breakfast space invite leisurely gatherings. Oak stairs and custom banisters lead you to the upstairs loft and one generous sized bedrooms, with a private bath. Owner's Suite with spa owner's bath features double vanities, a soaking tub, and separate walk-in shower, two large custom walk-in closets are all a part of this luxurious suite. The bedroom level laundry creates ease for those household chores. The walk-up access stairs take you directly to the outdoor concrete patio. This home offers it all!Listing Office