Totally remodeled property. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath. Fresh painted. New kitchen cabinets, New appliances. New hardwood floor, new carpet. Fresh painted deck to back fenced lot. Full finished walkout basement. Large family room. Fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have any available units?
4810 KEMPAIR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have?
Some of 4810 KEMPAIR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 KEMPAIR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4810 KEMPAIR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.