Dale City, VA
4810 KEMPAIR COURT
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:02 AM

4810 KEMPAIR COURT

4810 Kempair Court · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Kempair Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Kirkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally remodeled property. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath. Fresh painted. New kitchen cabinets, New appliances. New hardwood floor, new carpet. Fresh painted deck to back fenced lot. Full finished walkout basement. Large family room. Fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have any available units?
4810 KEMPAIR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have?
Some of 4810 KEMPAIR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 KEMPAIR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4810 KEMPAIR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 KEMPAIR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4810 KEMPAIR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT offer parking?
No, 4810 KEMPAIR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 KEMPAIR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have a pool?
No, 4810 KEMPAIR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have accessible units?
No, 4810 KEMPAIR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 KEMPAIR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 KEMPAIR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 KEMPAIR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
