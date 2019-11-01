All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4733 S Park Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4733 S Park Ct
Last updated November 1 2019 at 7:07 AM

4733 S Park Ct

4733 South Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4733 South Park Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING TOWNHOUSE 2 LEVEL IN WOODBRIDGE
(Woodbridge (Georgetown Park))
2-Level townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in Woodbridge off Minnieville Rd. Townhouse has been updated with new kitchen, fresh paint, floors and bathrooms! Home is in like a new home condition! A huge maintenance free backyard perfect for entertaining. Shopping nearby and 95 Highway is right around the corner. Email for more details or to schedule a tour. More pictures will be posted soon

Rental Requirements:
We conduct credit, employment, and criminal background checks. Also required are 4 months worth of most recent pay stubs, last 2 years W-2 tax returns, 1st months rent of $2200 and security deposit of $2200 due at signing.

Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Gas, Cable, Phone Etc. I offer 1 year leases at a time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 S Park Ct have any available units?
4733 S Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4733 S Park Ct have?
Some of 4733 S Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 S Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4733 S Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 S Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4733 S Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4733 S Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4733 S Park Ct offers parking.
Does 4733 S Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4733 S Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 S Park Ct have a pool?
No, 4733 S Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4733 S Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 4733 S Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 S Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 S Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 S Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4733 S Park Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia