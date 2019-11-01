4733 S Park Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CHARMING TOWNHOUSE 2 LEVEL IN WOODBRIDGE

(Woodbridge (Georgetown Park))

2-Level townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in Woodbridge off Minnieville Rd. Townhouse has been updated with new kitchen, fresh paint, floors and bathrooms! Home is in like a new home condition! A huge maintenance free backyard perfect for entertaining. Shopping nearby and 95 Highway is right around the corner. Email for more details or to schedule a tour. More pictures will be posted soon



Rental Requirements:

We conduct credit, employment, and criminal background checks. Also required are 4 months worth of most recent pay stubs, last 2 years W-2 tax returns, 1st months rent of $2200 and security deposit of $2200 due at signing.



Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Gas, Cable, Phone Etc. I offer 1 year leases at a time.