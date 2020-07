Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully Renovated, move-in ready two-level home. This home is design with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a one car garage, and driveway for additional parking. Master bedroom with walk-in closets and Master bathroom. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, and fully upgraded bathrooms. Hardwoods & freshly painted throughout. Fence backyard and renovated deck. Laundry area also includes a utility sink.