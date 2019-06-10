All apartments in Dale City
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:48 AM

4146 Waynesboro Ct

4146 Waynesboro Court · No Longer Available
Location

4146 Waynesboro Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Welcome Home! MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! Stunning LARGE single family home with a HUGE fully fenced back yard! This home has it all! Formal living and dining rooms and office. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and kitchen island with a cooktop. Your kitchen overlooking the large family room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Make your way outside to your back deck. Lots of hardwoods on the main level. Make your way up to the upper level and find your master bedroom with a luxury bath! Look at that shower! Also has a separate soaking tup and double vanities. There are 3 other nice sized bedrooms that share a full bath. In the lower level you have a HUGE rec/media room, 5th bedroom with full bath and a storage room. Escape out the sliding glass doors to your backyard! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4146 Waynesboro Ct have any available units?
4146 Waynesboro Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4146 Waynesboro Ct have?
Some of 4146 Waynesboro Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4146 Waynesboro Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4146 Waynesboro Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 Waynesboro Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4146 Waynesboro Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4146 Waynesboro Ct offer parking?
No, 4146 Waynesboro Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4146 Waynesboro Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4146 Waynesboro Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 Waynesboro Ct have a pool?
No, 4146 Waynesboro Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4146 Waynesboro Ct have accessible units?
No, 4146 Waynesboro Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 Waynesboro Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4146 Waynesboro Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4146 Waynesboro Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4146 Waynesboro Ct has units with air conditioning.
