4146 Waynesboro Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b88cd4505a ---- Welcome Home! MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! Stunning LARGE single family home with a HUGE fully fenced back yard! This home has it all! Formal living and dining rooms and office. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and kitchen island with a cooktop. Your kitchen overlooking the large family room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Make your way outside to your back deck. Lots of hardwoods on the main level. Make your way up to the upper level and find your master bedroom with a luxury bath! Look at that shower! Also has a separate soaking tup and double vanities. There are 3 other nice sized bedrooms that share a full bath. In the lower level you have a HUGE rec/media room, 5th bedroom with full bath and a storage room. Escape out the sliding glass doors to your backyard! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



