Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT FEATURES A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! FORMAL LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A FULL BATH. THE LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A LARGE RECREATION ROOM, A HALF BATH, LARGE UNFINISHED STORAGE AND LAUNDRY. THE OUTDOOR SPACE IN THE REAR IS FULLY FENCED AND HAS A LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND PATIO. NO SMOKING, SMALL PETS ON CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT.