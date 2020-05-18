All apartments in Dale City
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:26 PM

14913 WHITTIER LOOP

14913 Whittier Loop · (703) 590-8109
Location

14913 Whittier Loop, Dale City, VA 22193

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2352 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Large 3 level end unit TH w/ fully fenced back yard. HUGE eat in Kitchen features HW floors, island, 42in cabs, and desk. Living room is sun filled & bright. Master suite w/ luxury bath. Lower level is complete w/ rec room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Convenient to major highways, shopping, restaurants and shopping! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP have any available units?
14913 WHITTIER LOOP has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP have?
Some of 14913 WHITTIER LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14913 WHITTIER LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14913 WHITTIER LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14913 WHITTIER LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 14913 WHITTIER LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP offer parking?
No, 14913 WHITTIER LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14913 WHITTIER LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP have a pool?
No, 14913 WHITTIER LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP have accessible units?
No, 14913 WHITTIER LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14913 WHITTIER LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 14913 WHITTIER LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14913 WHITTIER LOOP has units with air conditioning.
