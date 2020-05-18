14913 WHITTIER LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Large 3 level end unit TH w/ fully fenced back yard. HUGE eat in Kitchen features HW floors, island, 42in cabs, and desk. Living room is sun filled & bright. Master suite w/ luxury bath. Lower level is complete w/ rec room, 4th bedroom and full bath. Convenient to major highways, shopping, restaurants and shopping! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.