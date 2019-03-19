Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
14672 ENDSLEY TURN
14672 Endsley Turn
·
No Longer Available
Location
14672 Endsley Turn, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgrade HOme ready for your family. Spacious homes with tons of upgrades and private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN have any available units?
14672 ENDSLEY TURN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN have?
Some of 14672 ENDSLEY TURN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14672 ENDSLEY TURN currently offering any rent specials?
14672 ENDSLEY TURN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14672 ENDSLEY TURN pet-friendly?
No, 14672 ENDSLEY TURN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN offer parking?
No, 14672 ENDSLEY TURN does not offer parking.
Does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14672 ENDSLEY TURN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN have a pool?
No, 14672 ENDSLEY TURN does not have a pool.
Does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN have accessible units?
No, 14672 ENDSLEY TURN does not have accessible units.
Does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14672 ENDSLEY TURN has units with dishwashers.
Does 14672 ENDSLEY TURN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14672 ENDSLEY TURN does not have units with air conditioning.
