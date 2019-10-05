All apartments in Dale City
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET

14518 Bakersfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

14518 Bakersfield Street, Dale City, VA 22193
Birchdale

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Vacant ..move-in ready..new roof, new gutter, 3/1/1, new carpet, new half bath, updated fullbath, new cabinet, new A/C....mins to I-95, Potomac outlet mall, commute & Recreation Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET have any available units?
14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET offer parking?
No, 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14518 BAKERSFIELD STREET has units with air conditioning.
