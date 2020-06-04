13488 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193 Ridgedale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in condition. 2 Levels with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New carpet and freshly painted. Very private backyard fully fenced in. Washer/Dryer included. Nice sized driveway and a lot of parking space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have any available units?
13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.