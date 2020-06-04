All apartments in Dale City
13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE

13488 Princedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13488 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in condition. 2 Levels with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New carpet and freshly painted. Very private backyard fully fenced in. Washer/Dryer included. Nice sized driveway and a lot of parking space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have any available units?
13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13488 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

