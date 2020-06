Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bed 2.5 bath 2 level colonial in newer section of Dale City. New kitchen, paint, carpet, flooring, landscaping, Front Porch, inside totally renovated, new deck, SGD from Kitchen to large fenced backyard. A lot of work has been done to restore this home. Longer leases preferred and pets with pet rent and deposit on case by case basis.