13229 Nassau Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Woodbridge Available Now! - Don't miss your chance to move into this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath single family home in Woodbridge! Close to commuter lots, shopping plazas, great schools, and a great neighborhood! Walking distance to the Prince William Ice Arena & water park.



Freshly painted and ready for move in! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, huge deck, and some stainless appliances. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs and one bedroom and bathroom on the lower level along with a huge rec room with wood burning fireplace.



Apply online at hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult using a credit or debit card!

Pets on case by case basis with approval on https://hatchpropertymanagement/petscreening.com



(RLNE5788583)