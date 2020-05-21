All apartments in Dale City
13229 Nassau Dr
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

13229 Nassau Dr

13229 Nassau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13229 Nassau Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Nottingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautifully Updated 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Woodbridge Available Now! - Don't miss your chance to move into this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath single family home in Woodbridge! Close to commuter lots, shopping plazas, great schools, and a great neighborhood! Walking distance to the Prince William Ice Arena & water park.

Freshly painted and ready for move in! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, huge deck, and some stainless appliances. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs and one bedroom and bathroom on the lower level along with a huge rec room with wood burning fireplace.

Apply online at hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult using a credit or debit card!
Pets on case by case basis with approval on https://hatchpropertymanagement/petscreening.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

Call today for a tour!

(RLNE5788583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13229 Nassau Dr have any available units?
13229 Nassau Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13229 Nassau Dr have?
Some of 13229 Nassau Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13229 Nassau Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13229 Nassau Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13229 Nassau Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13229 Nassau Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13229 Nassau Dr offer parking?
No, 13229 Nassau Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13229 Nassau Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13229 Nassau Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13229 Nassau Dr have a pool?
No, 13229 Nassau Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13229 Nassau Dr have accessible units?
No, 13229 Nassau Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13229 Nassau Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13229 Nassau Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13229 Nassau Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13229 Nassau Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
