12904 Kidwell Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! Single Family home with NO HOA! As soon as you enter the front door on you left you will see your living room and on the right is your formal dining room. Both are light filled and to the rear of the dining room is your kitchen with updated cabinets and hardwood flooring. Exit the kitchen to the LARGE back deck overlooking your fully fend in flat rear yard! Make your way down the hall and you will see on your right a full bath followed by a first floor bedroom or office. Make you way up the stairs where you will find two large bedrooms that share a full bath. Moving down to the basement where you will find a BIG rec room great for entertaining with sliding glass door to the back yard. Another den or 4th bedroom (NTC) with a half bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.