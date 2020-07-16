All apartments in Dale City
12904 Kidwell Dr
12904 Kidwell Dr

12904 Kidwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12904 Kidwell Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Welcome Home! Single Family home with NO HOA! As soon as you enter the front door on you left you will see your living room and on the right is your formal dining room. Both are light filled and to the rear of the dining room is your kitchen with updated cabinets and hardwood flooring. Exit the kitchen to the LARGE back deck overlooking your fully fend in flat rear yard! Make your way down the hall and you will see on your right a full bath followed by a first floor bedroom or office. Make you way up the stairs where you will find two large bedrooms that share a full bath. Moving down to the basement where you will find a BIG rec room great for entertaining with sliding glass door to the back yard. Another den or 4th bedroom (NTC) with a half bath. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12904 Kidwell Dr have any available units?
12904 Kidwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 12904 Kidwell Dr have?
Some of 12904 Kidwell Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12904 Kidwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12904 Kidwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12904 Kidwell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12904 Kidwell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12904 Kidwell Dr offer parking?
No, 12904 Kidwell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12904 Kidwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12904 Kidwell Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12904 Kidwell Dr have a pool?
No, 12904 Kidwell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12904 Kidwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 12904 Kidwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12904 Kidwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12904 Kidwell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12904 Kidwell Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12904 Kidwell Dr has units with air conditioning.
