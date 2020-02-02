Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
12123 TANGO LANE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:45 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12123 TANGO LANE
12123 Tango Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12123 Tango Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Trentdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Lovely, recently renovated 3 bdrm,3 1/2 bath, 3 Level single family home, corner lot in quiet Dale City neighborhood. Fully finished basement with full bathroom, recreation room and den.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12123 TANGO LANE have any available units?
12123 TANGO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 12123 TANGO LANE have?
Some of 12123 TANGO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12123 TANGO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12123 TANGO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12123 TANGO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12123 TANGO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 12123 TANGO LANE offer parking?
No, 12123 TANGO LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12123 TANGO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12123 TANGO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12123 TANGO LANE have a pool?
No, 12123 TANGO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12123 TANGO LANE have accessible units?
No, 12123 TANGO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12123 TANGO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12123 TANGO LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12123 TANGO LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12123 TANGO LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
