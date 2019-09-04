5019 Anchorstone Drive, County Center, VA 22192 Prince William County Center
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Like New TH/ Condo in the heart of Prince William County.**Club House ***Pool** Walk/Jog Path*** Hardwood Floors with 13' ceilings on the First Floor***Plantation Shutters on the First Floor***Gas Fireplace**Master Bedroom has a Soaking Tub***Separate Shower***Walk in Closet*** Balcony off the Master Bedroom with a Storage Shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
