All apartments in County Center
Find more places like 4852 CAVALLO WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
County Center, VA
/
4852 CAVALLO WAY
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

4852 CAVALLO WAY

4852 Cavallo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4852 Cavallo Way, County Center, VA 22192
Prince William County Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 full and 2 half Bath, two-car garage Townhome. Great location less than a mile from Prince William Parkway. Nice hardwoods in kitchen, family room & foyer. Granite in the kitchen, soaking tub in the master bath. Eat-in kitchen with an island and walk out to the sundeck. Office located on the lower level with a half bath. Open Concept Main Level living room, dining room, and kitchen. The master suite includes master bath with double sinks, soaking tub, and shower. HOA amenities includes pool, tennis court, gym & clubhouse. Close to VRE, shopping & military base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 CAVALLO WAY have any available units?
4852 CAVALLO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 4852 CAVALLO WAY have?
Some of 4852 CAVALLO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 CAVALLO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4852 CAVALLO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 CAVALLO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4852 CAVALLO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in County Center.
Does 4852 CAVALLO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4852 CAVALLO WAY offers parking.
Does 4852 CAVALLO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4852 CAVALLO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 CAVALLO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4852 CAVALLO WAY has a pool.
Does 4852 CAVALLO WAY have accessible units?
No, 4852 CAVALLO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 CAVALLO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4852 CAVALLO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4852 CAVALLO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4852 CAVALLO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VA
South Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prince William County Center

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia