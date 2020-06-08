4852 CAVALLO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 full and 2 half Bath, two-car garage Townhome. Great location less than a mile from Prince William Parkway. Nice hardwoods in kitchen, family room & foyer. Granite in the kitchen, soaking tub in the master bath. Eat-in kitchen with an island and walk out to the sundeck. Office located on the lower level with a half bath. Open Concept Main Level living room, dining room, and kitchen. The master suite includes master bath with double sinks, soaking tub, and shower. HOA amenities includes pool, tennis court, gym & clubhouse. Close to VRE, shopping & military base.