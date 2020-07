12840 MARBLESTONE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE THAT OVERLOOKS PICTURESQUE COMMUNITY PARK IS READY FOR MOVE IN ON APRIL 6! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND ISLAND. ELEGANT GAS FIREPLACE IN OPEN FAMILY ROOM. BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB GREAT LOCATION WITH SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS NEARBY AND LESS THAN 15 MINUTES TO POTOMAC MILLS. DECK/BALCONY IS CURRENTLY BEING RENOVATED SO PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH. ***PLEASE ONLY SCHEDULE VIEWINGS BETWEEN 10AM-6PM! REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE. NOTE -PLEASE REFRAIN FROM VIEWING PROPERTY IF EXHIBITING COLD OR FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS. PLEASE WEAR PROVIDED GLOVES AND BOOTIES DURING SHOWING***