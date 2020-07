Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & large 2652 Square Foot 2 car garage town home in sought after Lake Ridge offers light filled living area, Super sized roof top patio, Gourmet Kitchen with gas cooking, Corian counter tops & table space, Family Room off kitchen, 9 foot ceilings, Master suite with 2 large walk in closets, Luxury bathroom with soaking tub & shower, Laundry on Bedroom level. No rooms on the 1st floor, only garage and hall way. Available June 1, 2020.