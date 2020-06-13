69 SOUTHALL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

****A beautiful townhouse located in the popular Countryside community of Sterling. This 3 level end unit townhouse welcomes a traditional floor plan that opens to a spacious living and dining room area, a *******ALL NEW NEW energy efficient appliances, eat-in kitchen, full size bedrooms, and plenty of storage space in the basement. Enjoy the secluded backyard that has plenty of space for entertaining. Take an easy drive to nearby shopping and restaurants. Located In close proximity to Dulles Airport, and major highways.