69 SOUTHALL COURT
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

69 SOUTHALL COURT

69 Southall Court · No Longer Available
Location

69 Southall Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
****A beautiful townhouse located in the popular Countryside community of Sterling. This 3 level end unit townhouse welcomes a traditional floor plan that opens to a spacious living and dining room area, a *******ALL NEW NEW energy efficient appliances, eat-in kitchen, full size bedrooms, and plenty of storage space in the basement. Enjoy the secluded backyard that has plenty of space for entertaining. Take an easy drive to nearby shopping and restaurants. Located In close proximity to Dulles Airport, and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 SOUTHALL COURT have any available units?
69 SOUTHALL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 69 SOUTHALL COURT have?
Some of 69 SOUTHALL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 SOUTHALL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
69 SOUTHALL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 SOUTHALL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 69 SOUTHALL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Countryside.
Does 69 SOUTHALL COURT offer parking?
No, 69 SOUTHALL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 69 SOUTHALL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 SOUTHALL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 SOUTHALL COURT have a pool?
No, 69 SOUTHALL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 69 SOUTHALL COURT have accessible units?
No, 69 SOUTHALL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 69 SOUTHALL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 SOUTHALL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 SOUTHALL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 SOUTHALL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
