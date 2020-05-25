All apartments in Countryside
42 ALDEN COURT

42 Alden Court · No Longer Available
Location

42 Alden Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this open, bright and freshly upgraded townhouse with three finished levels. Two bedrooms, two full baths in Countryside. Brand new full baths, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Newer A/C, new hot water heater...Main level has kitchen off the living area with two bedrooms in the upper level and a full bath. Lower level has a recreation room, full bath, storage closet and a laundry room. Sliding doors lead to a fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces. This home offers an easy commute to route 7 as well as route 28. Must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 ALDEN COURT have any available units?
42 ALDEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 42 ALDEN COURT have?
Some of 42 ALDEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 ALDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
42 ALDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 ALDEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 42 ALDEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Countryside.
Does 42 ALDEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 42 ALDEN COURT offers parking.
Does 42 ALDEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 ALDEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 ALDEN COURT have a pool?
No, 42 ALDEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 42 ALDEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 42 ALDEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 42 ALDEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 ALDEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 ALDEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 ALDEN COURT has units with air conditioning.

