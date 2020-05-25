42 ALDEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this open, bright and freshly upgraded townhouse with three finished levels. Two bedrooms, two full baths in Countryside. Brand new full baths, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Newer A/C, new hot water heater...Main level has kitchen off the living area with two bedrooms in the upper level and a full bath. Lower level has a recreation room, full bath, storage closet and a laundry room. Sliding doors lead to a fenced backyard. Two assigned parking spaces. This home offers an easy commute to route 7 as well as route 28. Must see!!!