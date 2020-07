Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing home with many upgrades, including New Deck 2019, new A/C system 2018, Newer Water Heater, Poly Pipes have been replaced, Freshly Painted, Granite Counters Tops, Hardwood Floors, backs to woods, close to Wiehle Metro Station, Dulls Airport. 34 miles to dc , 33 miles to Crystal City, Community has Hiking, Biking, Running and Walking Trails throughout. Walking distance to parks, and Potomac River for Fishing and Boating. This is a must see.