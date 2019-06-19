All apartments in Countryside
14 HARBERT

14 Harbert Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14 Harbert Ct, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Back to the Market Nice unit, if you show the house, look as is right now, Ready to move in . close to the shopping area and park and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 HARBERT have any available units?
14 HARBERT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
Is 14 HARBERT currently offering any rent specials?
14 HARBERT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 HARBERT pet-friendly?
No, 14 HARBERT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Countryside.
Does 14 HARBERT offer parking?
No, 14 HARBERT does not offer parking.
Does 14 HARBERT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 HARBERT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 HARBERT have a pool?
No, 14 HARBERT does not have a pool.
Does 14 HARBERT have accessible units?
No, 14 HARBERT does not have accessible units.
Does 14 HARBERT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 HARBERT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 HARBERT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 HARBERT does not have units with air conditioning.
