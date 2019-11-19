104 WESTWICK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Villa Style Condominiums with a feel of openess~ 2 Bed 1 Bath Main Level home with its own Fenced in Patio~Brand New Flooring~Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Open Eat in Kitchen~ Separate Dining Area~ Walk-In Closet in Master~Decent 2 nd Bedroom with closet & WIndow~Separate Laundry Room with storage~Front Access Door~ Next to Regal Plaza for walking convenience to restaurants shopping & Fun~ 15 minutes to Whiele Metro~2 Min to Rt 7 & 28~5 min to Costco & Target~ Perfect for commuter or non commuter~No stairs Make it convenient for everyone~ Pets Case by Case~ 18 + months Lease preferred~Easy Approval~ Apply online today, you Movebe in by the Weekend~Hurry it wont last with that much in a home.