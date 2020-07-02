141 SHAN HILL LANE

Amenities

15 mins west of Upperville near Millwood. Charming furnished cottage on farm - walking distance to Shenandoah River. Front porch and side stone patio. Living room w/wood-burning fireplace, dining room w/ glass-front cabinets, galley kitchen w/butler's pantry, mudroom/laundry, bath w/tub on main floor and den/guest room. Two suites upstairs . Will consider short-term rental at higher rate. Possibility of horse/pasture/stall board by separate agreement. Utilities & yardwork not included in rent. Lawn service available if preferred. Parking is along driveway. Annual Lease, personal & credit references required. Minimum credit score of 650. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.