Clarke County, VA
141 SHAN HILL LANE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

141 SHAN HILL LANE

141 Shan Hill Lane · (540) 327-6201
Location

141 Shan Hill Lane, Clarke County, VA 22620

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
15 mins west of Upperville near Millwood. Charming furnished cottage on farm - walking distance to Shenandoah River. Front porch and side stone patio. Living room w/wood-burning fireplace, dining room w/ glass-front cabinets, galley kitchen w/butler's pantry, mudroom/laundry, bath w/tub on main floor and den/guest room. Two suites upstairs . Will consider short-term rental at higher rate. Possibility of horse/pasture/stall board by separate agreement. Utilities & yardwork not included in rent. Lawn service available if preferred. Parking is along driveway. Annual Lease, personal & credit references required. Minimum credit score of 650. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 SHAN HILL LANE have any available units?
141 SHAN HILL LANE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 SHAN HILL LANE have?
Some of 141 SHAN HILL LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 SHAN HILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
141 SHAN HILL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 SHAN HILL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 SHAN HILL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 141 SHAN HILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 141 SHAN HILL LANE offers parking.
Does 141 SHAN HILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 SHAN HILL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 SHAN HILL LANE have a pool?
No, 141 SHAN HILL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 141 SHAN HILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 141 SHAN HILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 SHAN HILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 SHAN HILL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 SHAN HILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 SHAN HILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
