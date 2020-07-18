All apartments in Chesterfield County
956 Gorham Ct
Last updated July 17 2020

956 Gorham Ct

956 Gorham Court · (804) 334-2725
Location

956 Gorham Court, Chesterfield County, VA 23114

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 956 Gorham Ct · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2174 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home Available in Chesterfield - Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in one of Chesterfields most desired school districts. The first floor features hardwood floors, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counters and all new stainless appliances, living room with gas logs, half bath and large laundry room with new washer and dryer. On the second floor you'll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, soaker tub, shower and dual vanities. There is fresh paint throughout, a large rear deck, fenced rear yard and an attached two-car garage. Come enjoy the amazing neighborhood pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and huge playground. ** Lawn care is included!! ** Call T.D. Burford with any questions or to set up a private showing. 804-334-2725 or tdburford@erawoodyhogg.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

