956 Gorham Ct

Amazing 4 Bedroom Home Available in Chesterfield - Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in one of Chesterfields most desired school districts. The first floor features hardwood floors, formal dining room, kitchen with granite counters and all new stainless appliances, living room with gas logs, half bath and large laundry room with new washer and dryer. On the second floor you'll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, soaker tub, shower and dual vanities. There is fresh paint throughout, a large rear deck, fenced rear yard and an attached two-car garage. Come enjoy the amazing neighborhood pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and huge playground. ** Lawn care is included!! ** Call T.D. Burford with any questions or to set up a private showing. 804-334-2725 or tdburford@erawoodyhogg.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5910029)